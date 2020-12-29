Best of ERE: Top 5 Diversity & Inclusion Stories of 2020

In 2020, countless companies woke up to the importance of diversity and inclusion. Or not. It’s hard to tell.

There’s no question that organizations have been making more statements, and sometimes taking action, and sometimes taking meaningful action to address D&I challenges problems in light of this year’s social upheaval.

Time will eventually issue a verdict on the efforts that organizations have made. Meanwhile, here’s a look back at some of ERE’s best D&I stories from 2020.

Strategy: Do Not Hire D&I Leaders Only to Give Them Bullsh*t Authority

Should Race and Gender Be Requirements for Leadership Roles?

Hiring More Black and Brown Bodies Isn’t Your Golden Ticket to Inclusion and Equity

College Recruiting: “Why Diversity Hiring Programs Are Failing Us”

I’m Black, and I Don’t Feel Like I Belong in Corporate America

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and TLNT (the devil wears TJ Maxx) — a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

