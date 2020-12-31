Best of ERE: Top 5 Covid-19 Stories of 2020

Covid-19 has ravaged the world. It has vanquished lives and livelihoods, and it continues to unleash havoc.

Nothing has defined 2020 more than the pandemic. And while newly approved vaccines have injected us with hope for 2021, the reality is that right now, the pandemic is sickening and killing more people than ever.

As we close out this year, all of us at ERE want to thank you for your readership during this past year. We’ll continue to be here for you during the next one. So, please wear a mask and have a great new year, everyone!

Meanwhile, let’s look back at some of our top Covid-related articles from 2020.

Talent Acquisition Shifts From Bringing People In to Helping People Out

Strategy Column: Hiring in a Time of Crisis

Does a Desire to Remain on Unemployment Make a Worker Less Loyal?

New Research Reveals How the Pandemic Is Re-Shaping Hiring

Great Stories of Employers Stepping Up During the Pandemic

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and TLNT (the devil wears TJ Maxx) — a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

