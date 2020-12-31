Best of ERE: Top 5 Covid-19 Stories of 2020

Covid-19 has ravaged the world. It has vanquished lives and livelihoods, and it continues to unleash havoc.

Nothing has defined 2020 more than the pandemic. And while newly approved vaccines have injected us with hope for 2021, the reality is that right now, the pandemic is sickening and killing more people than ever.

As we close out this year, all of us at ERE want to thank you for your readership during this past year. We’ll continue to be here for you during the next one. So, please wear a mask and have a great new year, everyone!

Meanwhile, let’s look back at some of our top Covid-related articles from 2020.