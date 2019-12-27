Best of ERE: Great Recruiting Is Great Interviewing

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net (the devil wears TJ Maxx) and a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things talent acquisition and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!