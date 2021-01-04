Best Hire Ever: Laurie Ruettimann on Fixing Work & Betting on You

In Episode 23 of Best Hire Ever, Kris Dunn talks with former HR exec and workplace expert Laurie Ruettimann, digging into her past and present views on work, the state of HR, and being a professional worker in America. Laurie and KD discuss her new book called Betting On You (out Jan. 12), which digs into the power of putting yourself first to find career success and happiness.

Please subscribe, rate and review (Apple) and follow (Spotify) to get the latest delivered to you.

Show Highlights:

1:30: Stage banter with KD and LR.

3:40: Laurie and KD talk about the roller coaster of 2020 and the need for a workplace/career/relationship reset. We’re looking to drop the fear and get reengaged.

5:50: KD outlines Laurie’s past as an HR pro and a shit-stirrer via the blog PunkRockHR.com, which was incredible. Laurie digs into the reinvention of what she spends her time working on and how the transition happened.

16:40 – Laurie and KD dig into the book. What’s up with the title? Where did the idea come from? Why is this important to her?

19:50 – KD asks Laurie to talk deeper about the concept of well-being and self care, which he acknowledges career professionals generally discount.

25:00 – Laurie and KD talk about the problems career professionals have disconnecting from work and all the issues that result from failure to take time for themselves.

Article Continues Below

33:30 – Laurie talks about the big concepts in the book — take care of you, the ability of slackers to be more productive when working and more. Burnout is discussed, as well.

36:25 – Laurie talks about the fact that everyone who’s good/great has been fired once, and the lessons learned from that.

40:00 – Laurie talks about the ability to ask being key in any negotiation or scenario at work. KD pitches in with what he’s learned related to leverage and using it proactively.

42:00 – Laurie outlines the concept of professional distance at work, which protects you from being disappointed by bad stuff at work.

Order the book here.