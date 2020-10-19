Best Hire Ever: Joel Cheesman on Glassdoor’s New Diversity Ratings, State of Review Economy

In Episode 18 of Best Hire Ever, Kris Dunn chats with Joel Cheesman, founder of Poach and Ratedly (as well as a co-host of the aptly-named Chad and Cheese Podcast) about the addition of Diversity Ratings on the Glassdoor platform.

Joel and KD discuss the new rating and what it means for company reputation, the complicated relationship between Indeed and Glassdoor and how smart EB/Marketing/HR/TA pros can use the DEI focus to grow and protect their careers in a recession.

Please subscribe, rate and review (Apple) and follow (Spotify) to get the latest delivered to you.

Show Highlights:

1:25 – Joel breaks down his work at Poach and Ratedly. Poach follows employee sentiment and tells you when to reach out to great talent at a company that’s thinking about jumping. Ratedly aggregates review sites so you can track what’s being said about your company without logging into 15 review sites.

4:40 – Joel covers and outlines new Glassdoor ratings in the area of DEI and Diversity. Are you ready for your employees to rate your company on diversity? Sure you are…

8:30 – KD and Joel talk about the number of ratings needed at a company for the diversity rating to appear — a disadvantage for SMBs.

9:30 – KD breaks down big company current DEI ratings on Glassdoor and Joel reacts. It’s complicated.

Article Continues Below

12:05 – Joel breaks down the complicated relationship between Indeed and Glassdoor, which are owned by the same PE firm. The companies had a 28% drop in revenue during the COVID period.

14:50 – Joel and KD talk about who has more leverage in the world of HR and TA — Glassdoor or Indeed.

16:40 – KD asks Joel about the potential to show Glassdoor ratings on the Indeed platform, etc.

19:20 – Joel breaks down the challenge specifically for employment brand and marketing pros during the downturn, and how DEI branding presents an opportunity for them to survive in a pandemic flavored recession.