Best Hire Ever: Jason Lauritsen on Being Authentic vs Faking It at Work

In Episode 16 of Best Hire Ever, Kris Dunn chats with Jason Lauritsen on the always hot topic of faking it at work vs being authentic at work. Jason and KD discuss what being authentic really means as a candidate and an employee, the risks and rewards of being authentic, and the zombie-like existence of those who choose a life of faking it at work (whether by choice or via tough economic circumstances).

KD and Jason also discuss building teams as a hiring manager on the recruiting trail via authenticity.

Show Highlights:

1:43 – Jason and KD talk about his current focus — speaker, writer and consultant in the world of HR and healthy workplaces, and he’s currently ramping up online courses for that domain. He’s also learning the harmonica. KD actively envisions him breaking the harmonica out is pocket and jamming with a house band. Which. Is. Awesome.

4:00 – Jason and KD set the stage by talking about a post he did this month on being authentic at work vs faking it. Jason reacts to someone who encouraged people to fake it at work, defines his view of being authentic in the workplace and why it’s so valuable.

10:35 – Why do people feel compelled to fake it in the recruiting process or the workplace? Jason and KD chop it up.

12:13 – KD and Jason talk about how average level opportunities go down when you’re authentic, but the intensity of opportunity across what remains goes exponentially up.

15:27 – Jason and KD carve up definitions of fake it, fake it until you make it, being authentic and more related to the workplace. Turns out being authentic isn’t just letting your freak flag fly, it’s hard work and intentional, and protects relationships rather than destroying them.

23:40 – Jason and KD talk about being authentic on the recruiting trail, breaking down what it means for candidates and hiring managers. How does it differ from employees already working for a company? Jason/KD discuss.

Along the way, Jason and KD discuss the expert definition of being authentic, as well as some of the greatest advantages and risks to anyone in the workplace who focuses on being authentic.