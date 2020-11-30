Best Hire Ever: Examining ATS Market Share With Rob Kelly From OnGig

In Episode 20 of Best Hire Ever, Kris Dunn talks with Rob Kelly of OnGig to do a deep dive into OnGig’s recent ATS (applicant tracking system) Market Share report. Focused primary on surveying enterprise-level companies, there’s a ton of gold in the findings as Kris and Rob talk about the current state of the ATS market. They also compare and contrast what’s happened in ATS-land since 2018. Spoiler alert: A lot has changed.
