Top Stories: Apple Lays Off Recruiters, Sign-On Bonuses Still Strong, the Risks of Internal Transfers, and More!

“We learned last month that Apple would be taking a more cautious approach to hiring new staff, and a new report today confirms that the company is serious about it,” reports 9to5Mac. “Around 100 Apple recruitment contractors have been laid off in the past week. It follows CEO Tim Cook stating that hiring would continue, but at a slower pace reflecting the “’realities of the environment.’”

“American workers are experiencing, by many measures, one of the best job markets ever,” reports The New York Times, “The unemployment rate has matched a 53-year low. Job listings per available worker are at historic highs. Wages, while not quite keeping up with inflation, are rising at their fastest pace in decades. So why would people keep doing gig work?”

Office politics play a huge role when it comes to internal transfers. From examining whether you should transfer top performers to under-performers, there are numerous considerations at play, as this SHRM article points out.

“In July, some 5.2% of job postings on Indeed advertised signing bonuses, more than three times higher than in the same month in 2019, but below the December 2021 peak,” according to Hiring Lab. “Numerous healthcare-related sectors offered signing bonuses, with nursing jobs leading the way.

Interest in in-person work is returning, but many sectors where jobs are performed in a workplace continue to offer signing bonuses.”

“I found some cool data that probably got overlooked a while back from CB Insights,” writes Tim Sackett. “Now, this data is from 2016, but it’s super relevant! CB Insights did some testing with their own email newsletter that went out to 175K+. A very big sample, and the reality is they have the exact same goal as we all do, Get Candidates to Open Our Email!”

“Skill assessments may become a mainstay, according to the Society for Human Resource Management. More than half (56%) of employers surveyed by SHRM said they use pre-hire skill assessments to ascertain applicants’ abilities, with 1 in 4 planning to expand that use in the next five years,” according to HR Dive.

“At Florida Memorial University, a small historically Black university in Miami Gardens, Tremaine Johnson is training to become one of the country’s few Black pilots,” begins this Yahoo article. “Less than 2% of commercial airline pilots are Black, according to one report, making Johnson’s decision to become a pilot — rather than an air traffic controller, as he’d originally intended — notable. His choice also comes at a particularly crucial time, as airlines around the country experience a pilot shortage due to cutbacks during the pandemic.”

“The U.S. added a shocking total of 528,000 jobs in July,” writes ERE labor market columnist Jay Denton here on ere.net. “Despite months of headlines related to an imminent recession, inflation at levels most of our population has never experienced, and the anticipation that the extremely hot job market was about to cool, the labor market posted its best month of job gains since February.”

