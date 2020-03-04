You Can’t Hire a New Culture, Says ERE’s New Columnist, Mary Faulkner

Culture change happens when you hire people to create the culture you want, right?

Wrong. It’s not that talent acquisition can’t influence culture. It can. It does. But if your company is relying on TA to address culture issues, it’s making a mistake.

Mary Faulkner has plenty more to say about this topic — and many other subjects that you’re probably grappling with. That’s why I’m excited to introduce Mary as ERE.net’s new strategy and leadership columnist. A talent strategist, consultant, and former talent acquisition practitioner, Mary will be sharing her insights and expertise to cover a range of issues to help you elevate your game as a TA leader.

Check out the video below in which Mary and I talk about:

Why companies should stop relying on recruiting professionals to change culture

How TA is different today, and how it’s not

The ways in which we use, misuse, and abuse data

Why no one is looking at 9 0% of reports inside your organization

How the nature of work is shifting away from focusing on jobs to focusing on skills, tasks, and projects

Plus, Katrina and the Waves, Bonnie Tyler, and my mullet.

Article Continues Below

Mary’s articles will soon start appearing on ERE.net, and I hope you’ll take the time not only to read them but also to weigh in with your own thoughts.

Additionally, in the coming months, I aim to introduce you to other new columnists who I hope will inform as much as challenge your thinking about recruiting. But for now, check out the video below and welcome Mary to the ERE community!