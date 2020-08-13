Willis Towers Watson’s New Head of Recruitment Talks Leadership, Mistakes, and More

Meet Robert Navarrete, director and head of North American recruitment at Willis Towers Watson. Having joined WTW in January, Rob brings to his new role deep experience from global leadership roles with SAS, Capital One, and Aon.

A Canadian of Hispanic heritage and a member of the LGBTQ community, Rob shares his personal perspective on what it means to become comfortable in one’s own skin.

“Not feeling more comfortable in my own skin earlier in my career might have been a mistake for me,” Rob explains. As such, he has advice for future and current leaders on inheriting a TA team and establishing credibility in the first 90 days.

I recently spoke with Rob about his views on leadership, how best to handle mistakes (spoiler alert: with humility and curiosity), and his top criteria for recruiters he hires (which include creativity, perseverance, and a keen focus on candidate experience). We also discussed:

Leaning on flexibility during COVID-19

Characteristics and examples of a great mentor

The biggest challenges navigating through a new company

Shifting your perspective from “mistakes” to “learning opportunities”

Differentiating yourself as a leader

The current state of LGBTQ progress in corporate environments

Check out my conversation with Rob by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)