Who’s Ready to Play Recruiting Roulette?

What happens when you fill a bag with random rapid-fire questions about recruiting and then pull those questions out to ask talent acquisition professionals who are currently out of work and searching for their next opportunity?

Recruiting Roulette!

At ERE Digital 2.0 last month, we played a game with seven unemployed recruiting pros during which I asked them questions about recruiting (and beyond) so that event attendees could get a sense of who these individuals are not just as professionals but as humans. Players did not know the questions in advance, so the game was filled with fun and spontaneity.

But Recruiting Roulette (the name of which has little to do with roulette and more to do with creating alliteration) was more than just about infusing ERE Digital with some dynamic dialogue. It was also our way of helping some great unemployed TA people find work. The hope is that attendees — and now you — might be interested enough to reach out to players to get to know them more and, yes, perhaps even hire them!

Additionally, our aim is to continue playing Recruiting Roulette with more TA people looking for work. If that’s you, please reach out to me to explore becoming an RR player and getting featured right here on ERE.net, in our newsletter, and on ERE’s social media channels. Likewise, if you know someone who might be interested in playing, please have the person contact me at vadim@ere.net.

In the meantime, if you missed Recruiting Roulette at ERE Digital 2.0, check out some of the short videos below to experience the excitement (we’ll post more very soon). And then reach out to players to connect with them, learn more about them, and get them jobs!

Are you an out-of-work TA professional? Want to be featured on Recruiting Roulette? Let’s talk!