Meet Courtney Connor and Julia “Wonder Woman” Alder. Courtney is a talent business partner at Sequoia Consulting Group, and Julia is lead sourcer at Wayne Technologies. I recently spoke with both of these talent acquisition superstars about their views on leadership from an individual-contributor perspective, the importance of keeping up with ever-evolving technologies, and their favorite TA technology right now.

Additionally, Courtney and Julia shared their insights into why younger generations are disrupting the status quo of leadership and following new, alternative avenues of success. Plus, you’ll definitely want to hear how each finished this sentence: “We could fix recruiting if only we would ____.”

Additionally, Courtney and Julia talk about:

Creating healthy communication loops across the team

Providing options for growth with team members with diverse goals

Different ways to create a transparent culture

De-stigmatizing mental health in the workplace

Focusing on collaboration and shared success rather than competition within a team

Check out my conversation with Courtney and Julia by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)