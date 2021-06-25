Transforming the Candidate Experience at Citizens Bank

Meet MaryAnne Pelland. Mary is head of talent acquisition strategy and services at Citizens Bank, and she and I recently had a conversation infused with contagious passion, gratitude, and optimism around TA.

Interestingly, MaryAnne studied biology, intending to be a doctor, but morphed her passion for helping others into an early career in staffing scientific talent, then insurance, then Citizens Bank, where she’s been making a difference for 17 years.

Indeed, MaryAnne’s team is innovating around customer empathy, DEI, and candidate experience. Additionally, skeptics of AI-driven candidate engagement and skills-matching software will want to listen closely to the well-thought-out use cases Citizens Bank has constructed to essentially transform the candidate experience with TA technology. (Equally inventive is Citizen’s approach to retraining and repurposing branch banking employees during the pandemic.)

Article Continues Below

MaryAnn and I talked about a range of topics, including:

How Covid-19 was a wakeup call for pivoting and innovation

Using technology programs and projects to increase candidate experience

What we can learn from Disney’s “3 o’clock parade” question

Finding opportunities to learn new skills and evaluate what is and isn’t working

Owning your confidence to show up as your best self

Establishing a healthy work-life balance and stepping away when necessary

Check out my conversation with MaryAnne by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)