Top Stories: Recruiter Layoffs, Resume Gaps, and More!

Human Resources and Recruiters Are Getting Axed

“A year ago, a study conducted by Workvivo, an employee experience engagement app, highlighted the challenges human resources professionals had to contend with at the time,” Forbes reports. “The study surveyed more than 520 HR professionals in the United States and the U.K. on burnout in the HR department. Ninety-eight percent of HR professionals self-reported that they were experiencing burnout, while 94% said they felt overwhelmed and 88% of respondents said they dreaded work.”

2 in 3 Workers Have Resume Gaps

“In a world where life sometimes happens faster than a recruiter can say ‘tell me about yourself,’ it’s no surprise that more than two-thirds of workers have experienced an employment gap,” according to The HR Digest. “But what is surprising is that three out of five workers believe those resume gaps are making it harder for them to find full-time employment. With reasons ranging from family responsibilities to layoffs and relocation, it’s clear there’s an untapped talent pool out there waiting to be discovered. So, what gives?”

Pay Transparency Injects New Awkwardness Into the Workplace

Read this article on HR Dive about how conversations about pay during the hiring process can get weird. But that’s part of the point, argues attorney (and frequent ERE contributor) Kate Bischoff.

10 Key Trends to Watch in Talent Acquisition

From Hunter Scanlon: “Managing partners from across New York City-based IIC Partners’ global offices recently came together to discuss the state of talent acquisition in the firm’s markets. The result was the new ‘Global Talent Acquisition Trends 2023’ report, in which the firm identified 10 key shifts to heed in the months ahead.”

As Talent Acquisition Gets More Strategic, What Recruiters Need to Focus on

“For starters, economic uncertainty and major changes in the way we work are creating a challenging climate for TA leaders,” according to HR Executive. “This is forcing industry players to become more strategic, adaptable and closely attuned to candidates.”

Why Hiring the Best Available Candidate May Be Better than Hiring for a Specific Job

“When talent is in short supply, hiring only to fill specific job openings might be an outdated concept,” begins this SHRM article. “Instead, employers that find a candidate with the rare blend of soft skills and technical knowledge are snapping them up, even if there isn’t a job opening that requires the person’s specific skill set and experience. This approach is similar to the tactic taken by many professional sports teams, which add ‘the best available athlete,’ even if the player doesn’t fill an immediate need.”

“Too Big for What Lies Ahead”: Indeed Lays Off 15% of Workforce

“Yesterday, Indeed.com announced plans to cut about 2,200 workers, roughly 15% of the company’s workforce,” ERE.net reported yesterday. “A memo from Indeed CEO Chris Hymans, who himself will take a 25% pay cut, explained that the layoffs are occurring based on the organization anticipating that the job market will cool in the coming future. As a result, Hymans expects that job listings (how the company mainly makes money) will similarly shrink.”