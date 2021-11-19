Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:
10 Articles to Read Now
2. The Anti-Work Movement
The anti-work movement means something different to different people, argues this article: “If taken at face value, some members are sick and tired of working and don’t have any interest in finding a new job anytime soon. Others want to vent their frustrations. A common, unifying theme is that workers feel that they are being taken advantage of, forced to work long hours for low wages and treated rudely by their unsympathetic managers.” This is a great read. Check it out!
3. Why Don’t Men Enter Into Female-Dominated Occupations?
It’s a provocative question, with some answers that you might already intuitively know. A lot, but not all, comes down to stigma. Check out this article, which features some new research into behavior by men and women when it comes to applying for jobs in various fields.
4. Companies Turn to Unvaccinated Workers to Fight Labor Shortage
Searches for “no vaccine” on Indeed began to tick up over the summer. However, job postings on the site that don’t require vaccination are an “incredibly small” percentage of site’s total U.S. job listings, says this article. Will “no vaccine required” become a thing? Is there some sort of backlash happening? A backlash to the backlash? (It’s so hard to keep track nowadays.)
5. The Simplest Steps That Lead to the Biggest Impact on Candidate Experience
There’s no shortage of technology that will give you tons of bells and whistles purporting to improve candidate experience. And chances are, such tactics can help. But it’s worth remembering that technology is never a real solution. It can only enable solutions. Turns out, there are basic actions you can take to improve your process that don’t involve chatbots. Check out this article for some key advice.
6. This Japanese Cafe Hires Remote Disabled Workers
“Tokyo-based DAWN, or Diverse Avatar Working Network, is a cafe staffed by robots operated remotely by people with severe physical disabilities like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease,” this article points out. “The operators, referred to as ‘pilots,’ can control the robots from home — from a wheelchair or bed — by mouse, tablet, or a gaze-controlled remote.”
7. The Un-Retiring of Retired Workers
As vaccination rates rise, wages go up, and more opportunities pop up, retired workers are returning to work. In fact, research indicates that over 2.5% of retired workers “unretired” last month. It is worth pondering, however, what’s causation and what’s correlation — and what’s neither regarding this trend.
8. Customers Will Reward Companies for Smaller Gender Pay Gaps
Do you ever wonder if consumers really care about the inner workings of a company, specifically related to pay equity? Spoiler alert: This article doesn’t quite answer that question. Yes, people will say they care, but what about their actual purchase behavior? That’s not entirely clear. Nonetheless, it’s worth reading this story about public sentiment about fair pay.
9. The Unintended Pitfalls of Company-Wide Compensation Transparency
While on the subject of pay equity (see above article), organizations would be wise to approach compensation transparency with a lot of care. Because after all, while many observers argue for greater transparency, not enough are talking about how to actually make that happen. How transparent should you be? This article is your warning against getting it wrong.
10. Is Passion Overrated?
Talent acquisition leader Tim Sackett questions the role that passion plays when it comes to career advice. This is an interesting post debunking what we often tell people: “Follow your passion.” No, says Tim. Don’t do that. Life is way too complicated for such simple advice that might ultimately set up people for failure.
