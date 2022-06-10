Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Top Articles to Read Now

From SHRM: “On May 22, tech professional Patrick Shyu admitted in a now-deleted Twitter post that was captured by Business Insider that he used to trash the resumes of female applicants in front of them during job interviews and immediately reject them. ‘I told them, “Go have some kids. Don’t worry, I’m smarter than you, I know,” Shyu wrote.'”

“[E]ven if you craft the best, most optimized InMails in the world, some folks will still be harder to reach than others, just as some companies will have an easier time getting responses,” points out this LinkedIn article. “Put simply, your industry and your target candidate make a big impact on your response rates.”

“Wells Fargo has suspended a hiring policy that required managers to interview diverse candidates before offering someone a job,” according to CBS News. “The pause comes three weeks after former employees told The New York Times that Wells Fargo often made them conduct ‘fake interviews’ with a person of color even though there was no intention of actually hiring the person.”

“Companies that implement a location-based salary policy essentially raise or reduce employee salaries based on where the employees have personally decided to live and work,” explains this Fast Company story. But: “What does this say about equality, though? How does it impact employee engagement? What are the drawbacks of basing employee salaries on where they live?”

“A new Colorado law, tabbed the Clean Slate Act, will automatically seal non-violent criminal records without needing an order from a judge,” reports KRDO. “The Clean Slate Act means that a petty offense will be automatically sealed four years after the charge, seven years for a misdemeanor offense, and ten years for a felony offense.”

“I had a conversation the other day with a corporate HR Director and we were talking recruiters, corporate recruiters,” recalls Tim Sackett. “My friend had a dilemma, a classic corporate recruiting scenario. The problem is she has recruiters who are doing a decent job, but they won’t get out from behind their desks and get out into the organization and get face-to-face feedback from the hiring managers. But, here is the real reason: The recruiters feel like they are “wasting” the hiring manager’s time.”

“If Google sees that you’re searching for specific programming terms, they’ll ask you to apply for a job. It’s wild,” points out this article on thehustle.com. Read about how it all works.

“The problem in hiring is that rarely do companies and hiring managers assess whether their interview questions are adequately differentiating candidates,” writes Mark Murphy on ERE.net. Read his article for advice on how to ensure you0r questions work to differentiate candidates effectively.

