Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Top Articles to Read Now

“Wells Fargo is facing allegations that it engaged in a practice of conducting bogus job interviews with women and people of color after a position had already been promised to another candidate,” reports Barron’s (based on a New York Times report.) Well, that doesn’t sound like a best practice.

HR Dive reports that companies “fell short of their hiring plans in 2021, with 50% of HR pros surveyed saying their hiring goals weren’t met last year, according to a survey by GoodTime.

The hiring process has also lengthened. Sixty percent of HR pros surveyed said time-to-hire has increased in the past 12 months. Hiring managers are struggling to keep up with backfill hires amid the Great Resignation, the survey noted.”

“In March, job seekers on Snagajob, a job board for hourly workers, were around three times more likely to apply to work at supermarkets and convenience stores than any other average hourly job,” according to Quartz. “Meanwhile, the likelihood of workers applying for restaurant and hotel jobs dropped.”

“Despite decades-long efforts to eliminate the stigma that can come with a criminal record, formerly incarcerated people in the US still face high unemployment rates,” according to HR Brew. “While the exact number is hard to track, at the end of 2021, the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) released a report that tracked 51,500 people who were released from federal prison in 2010, and found that 33% of them were unemployed for four years following their release.”

“Google wants to help you succeed in interviews. Its new tool, though, makes me wonder how interviews are conducted these days,” says the author of this ZDNet article.

Following on the heels of Uber doing roughly the same, Lyft is now cutting back on hiring. According to The Wall Street Journal. The pandemic has hit Lyft especially hard — the company lost more than 60% of its value since the beginning of 2022.

“Now workers are pushing back on automatic pay reductions based on their location, arguing that areas previously considered far-flung are becoming more expensive,” reports Bloomberg. “With talent scarce and staff quitting at a record clip, companies have had to revamp and consolidate pay tiers. Some are doing away with them entirely; others are freezing or slow-walking salary hikes for workers who’ve moved to more affordable areas.”

Whatever strategy organizations employ, questions abound, including tax considerations and deeper concerns about what fair pay actually means.

And you just know that stat must be higher in the U.S. Regardless, Deutsche Welle reports: “From juggling multiple tasks at once, to working long hours and feeling guilty during their leisure time — excessive and ‘compulsive’ work behavior is found throughout Germany’s workforce, a new study has found.”

In their recent ERE.net article, Kat Kibben examines a common bad practice in job posts, specifically when it comes to highlighting the “About Us” section. “It’s not about you,” Kat writes.

Article Continues Below

ERE PRO

Have you visited the world’s largest library of talent acquisition media yet? ERE Pro features deep dives into the recruiting challenges that real talent acquisition professionals face daily, from practitioners that have already tackled them. Learn from from leaders from Uber, Lowe’s, Marriott, DoorDash, and a wide range of other organizations across a broad span of industries. Gain insights here.

Stay in Touch

Join the conversation about all things talent acquisition in the ERE Facebook Group. It’s a great venue to gain information, support, and network with fellow peers. We’re talking about some of the stories above, as well as other hot recruiting topics, so come share your own views in the ERE Facebook Group. We’d love to see you there!

Additionally, got questions? Feedback on a story? Or want to pitch a story idea? Get in touch with ERE editor Vadim Liberman at vadim@ere.net.

Share the Knowledge

Did you find this post interesting? Then share the knowledge! Please consider forwarding this to friends and colleagues.

And to continue receiving recruiting intelligence to power your career, department, and organization, subscribe to the ERE Daily Newsletter.

Thanks for reading!