The Evidence for Evidence-Based Selection

“You’re worse at this than you think,” says William Maurer.

Maurer, head of global talent at furniture company Steelcase, is referring to the way that many TA professionals go about selecting candidates. In his recent DisruptHR talk, Maurer explains:

The impact of bias and noise on the decision-making process

The ways in which science tells you that you’re often wrong in your selection approach

Misconceptions related to the elements of middle-of-the-funnel hiring

Mistakes in how we often use assessments

How not to assess behavior

Best-practice research into scoring candidates base don holistic profiles

Watch Maurer break it all down in his talk: