The Evidence for Evidence-Based Selection

“You’re worse at this than you think,” says William Maurer.
Maurer, head of global talent at furniture company Steelcase, is referring to the way that many TA professionals go about selecting candidates. In his recent DisruptHR talk, Maurer explains:
- The impact of bias and noise on the decision-making process
- The ways in which science tells you that you’re often wrong in your selection approach
- Misconceptions related to the elements of middle-of-the-funnel hiring
- Mistakes in how we often use assessments
- How not to assess behavior
- Best-practice research into scoring candidates base don holistic profiles
Watch Maurer break it all down in his talk: