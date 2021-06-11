The Crazy State of Talent During Today’s Crazy Times

Meet Tim Sackett. If you haven’t already met him. In TA circles, he needs no introduction. He also defies categorization if an intro is attempted, but let me give it a shot: He is the prolific, if edgy, author, blogger, HRU Tech staffing CEO, dad, husband, co-founder (MI Recruiter’s Conference, Fistful of Talent, ATAP, The HR Famous Podcast) and all-around good guy.
Tim and I had a lot of fun with this conversation during which he was his usual irreverent self, commentating on all things talent during today’s crazy times. We talked about a range of topics, including:
- The driving force behind performance management
- Why the quality of hiring measures never belong to TA
- The pitfalls of leadership soft skills
- Brand loyalty between employees and their employers
- Redefining the employer value proposition
- The problem with over-evaluating a sense of self as employers
- Learning how to readjust from past failures
Check out my conversation with Tim by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)