The Association of Talent Acquisition Professionals’ President Shares Vision for TA

Meet Cathy Henesey. Cathy is the executive director of talent acquisition for AdventHealth, where she leads a team of 240 recruiters with a plan to hire 33,000 people in 2021. She is also the current president of the Association of Talent Acquisition Professionals.

Having started her career in executive search right after finishing her MBA at Texas Tech, Cathy worked her way into TA leadership in numerous industries. Standing on that strong foundation, Cathy brings a confident, no-drama approach to confronting TA challenges head-on.

Cathy and I recently talked about a range of topics, including:

The vision of ATAP for TA leaders globally

Going beyond order-taking to becoming more strategic in TT

The role of RPO in Advent Health’s sourcing strategy

Why there’s no crying at work

Check out my conversation with Cathy by clicking on the embedded conversation below.