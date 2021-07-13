The Association of Talent Acquisition Professionals’ President Shares Vision for TA

Meet Cathy Henesey. Cathy is the executive director of talent acquisition for AdventHealth, where she leads a team of 240 recruiters with a plan to hire 33,000 people in 2021. She is also the current president of the Association of Talent Acquisition Professionals.

Having started her career in executive search right after finishing her MBA at Texas Tech, Cathy worked her way into TA leadership in numerous industries. Standing on that strong foundation, Cathy brings a confident, no-drama approach to confronting TA challenges head-on.

Cathy and I recently talked about a range of topics, including:

  • The vision of ATAP for TA leaders globally
  • Going beyond order-taking to becoming more strategic in TT
  • The role of RPO in Advent Health’s sourcing strategy
  • Why there’s no crying at work
  • And more!

Check out my conversation with Cathy by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)

Erin McDermott Peterson is a Partner and Global Talent Acquisition Consultant with PeopleResults. She previously led talent acquisition and RPO for some of the most successful organizations in the world including Accenture, Aon Hewitt, and Amazon. She translates her unique global experience to help her clients with their TA Strategy, employment branding, candidate experience, talent technologies, onboarding, and recruitment process outsourcing decisions.

Follow her on Twitter @ErinMcPeterson or connect via email at epeterson@people-results.com

