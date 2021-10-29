TA Leader Trent Cotton Talks About Setting Boundaries

Meet Trent Cotton. Trent is VP of talent acquisition and retention at Bureau Veritas Group, having started his career in banking and lending before pivoting to HR and recruiting. His key to success, though, is leveraging his business knowledge to gain trust with skeptical internal customers, ultimately giving him a license to innovate.

Trent and I recently spoke about the numerous examples of how he’s been taking the team he leads to a new level of confidence and productivity by setting healthy boundaries and expectations with hiring managers and candidates.

Frankly, it’s worth the listen just to hear Trent’s entertaining stories, as well as his practical approach to running an efficient TA operation.

Check out my conversation with Trent by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)

Erin McDermott Peterson is a Partner and Global Talent Acquisition Consultant with PeopleResults. She previously led talent acquisition and RPO for some of the most successful organizations in the world including Accenture, Aon Hewitt, and Amazon. She translates her unique global experience to help her clients with their TA Strategy, employment branding, candidate experience, talent technologies, onboarding, and recruitment process outsourcing decisions.

Follow her on Twitter @ErinMcPeterson or connect via email at epeterson@people-results.com

Topics