TA Leader Trent Cotton Talks About Setting Boundaries

Meet Trent Cotton. Trent is VP of talent acquisition and retention at Bureau Veritas Group, having started his career in banking and lending before pivoting to HR and recruiting. His key to success, though, is leveraging his business knowledge to gain trust with skeptical internal customers, ultimately giving him a license to innovate.

Trent and I recently spoke about the numerous examples of how he’s been taking the team he leads to a new level of confidence and productivity by setting healthy boundaries and expectations with hiring managers and candidates.

Frankly, it’s worth the listen just to hear Trent’s entertaining stories, as well as his practical approach to running an efficient TA operation.

Check out my conversation with Trent by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)