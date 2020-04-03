Prudential’s Former Global Head of TA Offers Wisdom For Uncertain Times

A perspective on what really matters goes a long way during these uncertain times. And Marietta Cozzi definitely has a good perspective.

Marietta is the former global talent acquisition leader for Prudential. She points out that the key to navigating uncharted waters is a clear mission with rock-solid consistency in how you treat team members and candidates. Trust, she says, comes from setting expectations and meeting or exceeding them.

As TA professionals grapple with how to prioritize and react to the needs of business leaders and job-seekers alike, it’s worth listening to a leader who has “been there, done that” as an example of thinking and acting with compassion.

Marietta retired from Prudential in late last year after an extraordinary career in TA. Her uncommon and winding path to success may surprise you: We dove deep into how, as a single mom, she navigated a not-at-all-clear career path from a start in retail to increasingly challenging HR and talent roles with American Express to landing the top TA job at a Fortune 50 financial-services powerhouse. And that’s not all. We also discussed:

The practicalities of balancing single parenthood with career ambition

Why the idea of being called “career-oriented” is outdated

The benefits and limitations of technology in making human connections

The importance of consistency in employment branding

Applying hard-earned business skills to the needs of not-for-profit boards

Her sage advice for TA leaders

Marietta’s secret sauce is her high energy, sense of humor, and unique perspective from years of front-line and leadership experience. Check out my conversation with Marietta by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)