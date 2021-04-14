Making Data the Hero of Your Recruiting Stories

Meet Tina McKinney. Tina is head of talent acquisition at OS National, a provider of residential and commercial title and settlement services. She’s also a firm believer in focusing on the customer and creating a great experience for candidates and hiring managers. Plus, given her background in industrial engineering, corporate recruiting, RPO, and Big 4 consulting TA experience, it’s probably no surprise that Tina approaches talent acquisition with a data-centric, tactical mindset.

I recently spoke with Tina about:

Learning to tell a story using data

Focusing on the bigger picture and future endeavors

Roles of corporate recruiting on an internal basis vs serving external client

Pros and cons of using AI during the hiring process

The importance of establishing a strong support system early in your career

Why it’s important to ask for help in your professional and personal life

Checking in with your team and ensuring everyone is on the same page

Check out my conversation with Tina by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)