Making Data the Hero of Your Recruiting Stories

Meet Tina McKinney. Tina is head of talent acquisition at OS National, a provider of residential and commercial title and settlement services. She’s also a firm believer in focusing on the customer and creating a great experience for candidates and hiring managers. Plus, given her background in industrial engineering, corporate recruiting, RPO, and Big 4 consulting TA experience, it’s probably no surprise that Tina approaches talent acquisition with a data-centric, tactical mindset.

I recently spoke with Tina about:

  • Learning to tell a story using data
  • Focusing on the bigger picture and future endeavors
  • Roles of corporate recruiting on an internal basis vs serving external client
  • Pros and cons of using AI during the hiring process
  • The importance of establishing a strong support system early in your career
  • Why it’s important to ask for help in your professional and personal life
  • Checking in with your team and ensuring everyone is on the same page

Check out my conversation with Tina by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)

Erin McDermott Peterson is a Partner and Global Talent Acquisition Consultant with PeopleResults. She previously led talent acquisition and RPO for some of the most successful organizations in the world including Accenture, Aon Hewitt, and Amazon. She translates her unique global experience to help her clients with their TA Strategy, employment branding, candidate experience, talent technologies, onboarding, and recruitment process outsourcing decisions.

Follow her on Twitter @ErinMcPeterson or connect via email at epeterson@people-results.com

