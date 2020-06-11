Head of Recruitment at Literati Fuels Growth During a Pandemic

Meet Nate Ollestad. Nate is head of recruitment at Literati. No stranger to fast-growing companies, Nate is a tech recruiting veteran, having worked in the agency world, then at Google, Rackspace, Duo Security, and at Literati.com (the “Stitch Fix of children’s books”).

As Literati unintentionally benefits from the world sheltering in place during the pandemic, Nate and his team are meeting the challenge of doubling their employee base by blending new-school technology with old-school core recruiting fundamentals.

Nate and I recently spoke about what makes a strategic and credible leader, including knowing your craft and not being afraid to move around and toggle between acting as leader and as an individual contributor to learn new skills. We also discussed:

Article Continues Below

Understanding your why in terms of the candidate experience

The value of recruiting experience gained across different industries

The importance of structured change management in business transitions

Using new TA technology and tools to improve your work

Striving for excellence and authenticity in leadership

Giving back, contributing, and mentoring the next generation of leaders

Check out my conversation with Nate by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)