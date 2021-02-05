General Motors’ Stephanie Zywein Is Revving Up Recruiting

Meet Stephanie Zywien. Stephanie is revving up recruiting as she leads talent acquisition for the Americas for General Motors Corporate, where oversees the hiring of 5,000 people annually.

Armed with her law degree, Stephanie started her career as a litigator, but after a few years she yearned for a more positive personal mission and transitioned to legal staffing at Robert Half. She later moved to HR and recruiting roles with Fiat Chrysler and then GM, which she now considers her most challenging role.

I recently spoke to Stephanie about her unique perspective as a woman executive, including her belief that although her interest in law gave her a competitive edge, her true focus lies in developing trust, building relationships, and listening as the keys to achieving personal and professional goals. We also discussed:

The ever-evolving automotive industry and demand for talent

Leveraging your existing database to pipeline talent across the organization

Conversational AI as a game-changer in candidate engagement

The importance of protecting space for organic creativity and innovation

Articulating your “why” in the change you are making

Discover how intentionality is Stephanie’s watch-word, and how she applies it to every aspect of the process and technology deployed to reduce friction for candidates and hiring managers. Check out my conversation with Stephanie by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)