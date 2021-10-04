Finding Your Strengths As a Recruiting Leader

Meet Lianne Daues. Lianne is the senior director of talent acquisition at Core-Mark International, by way of The Container Store, JCPenney, and Rehab Care.

These days, Lianne is doubling down on conversational AI as a strategy to transform Core-Mark’s recruitment approach as she tackles the challenge of hiring over 5,000 people annually, most of them hourly. As she points out, “If [TA] organizations aren’t looking at technology [to drive process], then they’re already behind.”

Lianne and I recently spoke about:

  • Adjusting communication and strategy with business partners
  • How taking risks can increase your chance of success
  • Relationships as the major influencer for your brand

Check out my conversation with Lianne by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)

Erin McDermott Peterson is a Partner and Global Talent Acquisition Consultant with PeopleResults. She previously led talent acquisition and RPO for some of the most successful organizations in the world including Accenture, Aon Hewitt, and Amazon. She translates her unique global experience to help her clients with their TA Strategy, employment branding, candidate experience, talent technologies, onboarding, and recruitment process outsourcing decisions.

Follow her on Twitter @ErinMcPeterson or connect via email at epeterson@people-results.com

