Finding Your Strengths As a Recruiting Leader

Meet Lianne Daues. Lianne is the senior director of talent acquisition at Core-Mark International, by way of The Container Store, JCPenney, and Rehab Care.

These days, Lianne is doubling down on conversational AI as a strategy to transform Core-Mark’s recruitment approach as she tackles the challenge of hiring over 5,000 people annually, most of them hourly. As she points out, “If [TA] organizations aren’t looking at technology [to drive process], then they’re already behind.”

Lianne and I recently spoke about:

Adjusting communication and strategy with business partners

How taking risks can increase your chance of success

Relationships as the major influencer for your brand

Check out my conversation with Lianne by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)