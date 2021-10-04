Finding Your Strengths As a Recruiting Leader

Meet Lianne Daues. Lianne is the senior director of talent acquisition at Core-Mark International, by way of The Container Store, JCPenney, and Rehab Care.
These days, Lianne is doubling down on conversational AI as a strategy to transform Core-Mark’s recruitment approach as she tackles the challenge of hiring over 5,000 people annually, most of them hourly. As she points out, “If [TA] organizations aren’t looking at technology [to drive process], then they’re already behind.”
Lianne and I recently spoke about:
- Adjusting communication and strategy with business partners
- How taking risks can increase your chance of success
- Relationships as the major influencer for your brand
Check out my conversation with Lianne by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)