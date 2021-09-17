Failing Forward With TA Leader Jacob Kramer

Tweet
Share
Share

Meet Jacob Kramer. Jacob is the vice president of talent acquisition at trucking company US Express, which he arrived at after transforming end-to-end recruitment at Regis Corp., the giant hair salon chain with tens of thousands of hourly workers.

A self-proclaimed introvert with a drive to solve big recruiting challenges, Jacob has a knack for using recruitment process automation to replace time-consuming, manual steps in large-scale recruitment. Never one to be content with the status quo, Jacob also worked to ensure implementation of tech features such as a geo-fenced AI assistant who, based on census data, matches candidates with an avatar likely to be similar to them. No more generic bots for US Xpress candidates!

Jacob and I recently spoke about:

Article Continues Below
  • Focusing solutions on business results, as well as the candidate and team experience
  • Stepping out of your comfort zone to make sweeping change
  • The power of failing often and failing forward
  • Pushing vendors to create outside-of-the-box solutions

Check out my conversation with Jacob by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)

Tweet
Share
Share

Erin McDermott Peterson is a Partner and Global Talent Acquisition Consultant with PeopleResults. She previously led talent acquisition and RPO for some of the most successful organizations in the world including Accenture, Aon Hewitt, and Amazon. She translates her unique global experience to help her clients with their TA Strategy, employment branding, candidate experience, talent technologies, onboarding, and recruitment process outsourcing decisions.

Follow her on Twitter @ErinMcPeterson or connect via email at epeterson@people-results.com

Topics