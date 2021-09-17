Failing Forward With TA Leader Jacob Kramer

Meet Jacob Kramer. Jacob is the vice president of talent acquisition at trucking company US Express, which he arrived at after transforming end-to-end recruitment at Regis Corp., the giant hair salon chain with tens of thousands of hourly workers.

A self-proclaimed introvert with a drive to solve big recruiting challenges, Jacob has a knack for using recruitment process automation to replace time-consuming, manual steps in large-scale recruitment. Never one to be content with the status quo, Jacob also worked to ensure implementation of tech features such as a geo-fenced AI assistant who, based on census data, matches candidates with an avatar likely to be similar to them. No more generic bots for US Xpress candidates!

Jacob and I recently spoke about:

Focusing solutions on business results, as well as the candidate and team experience

Stepping out of your comfort zone to make sweeping change

The power of failing often and failing forward

Pushing vendors to create outside-of-the-box solutions

Check out my conversation with Jacob by clicking on the embedded conversation below.