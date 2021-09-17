Failing Forward With TA Leader Jacob Kramer

Meet Jacob Kramer. Jacob is the vice president of talent acquisition at trucking company US Express, which he arrived at after transforming end-to-end recruitment at Regis Corp., the giant hair salon chain with tens of thousands of hourly workers.
A self-proclaimed introvert with a drive to solve big recruiting challenges, Jacob has a knack for using recruitment process automation to replace time-consuming, manual steps in large-scale recruitment. Never one to be content with the status quo, Jacob also worked to ensure implementation of tech features such as a geo-fenced AI assistant who, based on census data, matches candidates with an avatar likely to be similar to them. No more generic bots for US Xpress candidates!
Jacob and I recently spoke about:
- Focusing solutions on business results, as well as the candidate and team experience
- Stepping out of your comfort zone to make sweeping change
- The power of failing often and failing forward
- Pushing vendors to create outside-of-the-box solutions
Check out my conversation with Jacob by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)