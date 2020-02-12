ERE’s New Legal Columnist, Kate Bischoff, Is Pretty Cool

Employment attorneys can be really cool sometimes. But, you know, only sometimes.

Today, I’d like to introduce you to one of them — Kate Bischoff.

Kate is joining the ERE community as ERE.net’s new legal columnist. She’ll be bringing her expertise and insights to cover the intersection of recruiting and law. I’m excited, and I hope you are too! Check out the video below in which Kate talks about:

The role that compliance should, and shouldn’t, play during the hiring process

How lack of drug testing can be an amazing employer-branding technique

The perils of video-screening tools

Something about an eggplant and a tongue

Plus, I talk about my mullet.

Kate’s articles will soon start appearing on ERE.net, and I hope you’ll take the time not only to read them but also to weigh in with your own thoughts.

Additionally, in the coming months, I aim to introduce you to other new columnists who I hope will inform as much as challenge your thinking about recruiting. Stay tuned!