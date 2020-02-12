ERE’s New Legal Columnist, Kate Bischoff, Is Pretty Cool

Employment attorneys can be really cool sometimes. But, you know, only sometimes.

Today, I’d like to introduce you to one of them — Kate Bischoff.

Kate is joining the ERE community as ERE.net’s new legal columnist. She’ll be bringing her expertise and insights to cover the intersection of recruiting and law. I’m excited, and I hope you are too! Check out the video below in which Kate talks about:

  • The role that compliance should, and shouldn’t, play during the hiring process
  • How lack of drug testing can be an amazing employer-branding technique
  • The perils of video-screening tools
  • Something about an eggplant and a tongue

Plus, I talk about my mullet.

Kate’s articles will soon start appearing on ERE.net, and I hope you’ll take the time not only to read them but also to weigh in with your own thoughts.

Additionally, in the coming months, I aim to introduce you to other new columnists who I hope will inform as much as challenge your thinking about recruiting. Stay tuned!

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net (the devil wears TJ Maxx) and a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things talent acquisition and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

