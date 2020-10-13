ERE Digital Insights: A No-Fluff Guide to Using AI for Greater ROI

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series highlighting speakers at the upcoming ERE Digital 2.0 event. Click here to view other articles in the series.

Over the past few years, artificial intelligence in talent acquisition has been front and center. But what does this really mean for recruiters working in the trenches as they go about their day-to-day endeavors?

In one sense, despite that AI applications have great promise, the truth is it can never fully replace the human touch of a recruiter. And sure enough, we need that human touch especially these days. Yet in another sense, AI will nonetheless continue to add value to recruiting and TA efficiency and economies of scale.

At ERE Digital 2.0, Oct 20 – 21, I’ll be talking about “My Adventures in AI Experimentation: A No-Fluff Guide to Using AI for Greater ROI,” during which I’ll touch upon my own journey using AI in recruiting in ways that can help inform yours.

When contemplating issues around AI, the reality is that we need to stay focused on what matters most, which is attracting great people to great jobs, while enabling staffing automation and AI to add value to our candidate experience outcomes.

The truth is that some AI technologies might not be a good fit for some organizations, while they might work well at others. Considerations include diversity and inclusion, time to fill, sourcing efficiency, interview evaluation, and fairness — from top of funnel to offer to close of requisition. At every stage there could be potential for AI to add value. At the same time, it’s important to consider legal ramifications. Ultimately, we need to be careful that we don’t get caught up in Shiny Object Syndrome when evaluating vendors; being practical is a key element of success.

During my session, I will address the different recruiting-funnel impacts that AI has, as well as giving the lowdown on chatbots and other interesting features that enable efficiencies. All with an eye on what makes the most sense for your company in ways that really drill down to the ROI. After all, you don’t want frustrated recruiters who will reject the technology on the back end and make their jobs more troublesome in solving extra problems.

And here’s another truth: AI will not take over our jobs as TA professionals — nor will it be a solution to every problem. We need to get around the buzzwords and the fluff and get to the roots of issues. With that in mind, I’ll be offering tips on:

Defining AI

Potential applications for AI in recruiting

Vendor evaluation

Ethical and legal considerations

Preparing for the future of AI in our field

What’s more, I will do this from a practitioner’s perspective. I am not a software engineer, but I have enough practical-application understanding and have attended enough demos and seen enough vendor presentations to understand the AI industry. There are great possibilities, but there are also some smoke-and-mirrors to be careful around.

Overall, the potential for AI is strong, and I look forward to sharing insights to help you go beyond the buzzwords, beyond the hype, and beyond the rumors to leverage AI in practical ways.

