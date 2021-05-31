ERE Digital Forges the Future of Recruiting

Last week, hundreds of TA professionals attended ERE Digital to discover ideas and practices to help propel talent acquisition back to the future. The event — which featured leaders from Lowe’s, Uber, Best Buy, Door Dash, McDonald’s, Spectrum, Allianz, and other organizations — focused on leveraging people, process, and purpose to elevate recruiting.

If you missed the event, you’ll soon be able to access session on ERE Pro, the world’s largest library of talent acquisition media. In the meantime, below is a compilation of articles related to the conference.



Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and TLNT (the devil wears TJ Maxx) — a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

