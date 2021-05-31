ERE Digital Forges the Future of Recruiting

Last week, hundreds of TA professionals attended ERE Digital to discover ideas and practices to help propel talent acquisition back to the future. The event — which featured leaders from Lowe’s, Uber, Best Buy, Door Dash, McDonald’s, Spectrum, Allianz, and other organizations — focused on leveraging people, process, and purpose to elevate recruiting.
If you missed the event, you’ll soon be able to access session on ERE Pro, the world’s largest library of talent acquisition media. In the meantime, below is a compilation of articles related to the conference.
The Write Stuff: How New Rules on Documentation Will Reshape Your Work
Allianz’s New Approach for Improving and Measuring Candidate Experience
How Schneider Electric Is Modernizing Internal Recruiting to Find Hidden Talent
Risky Business: How to Ensure Your Recruitment Strategy Addresses Gender Inequity
Techsploration: Skipping the Weird Science of Recruiting Technology
Selecting and Measuring Partnerships to Improve Diversity Hiring
Designing a Compensation Strategy for an Increasingly Distributed Workforce