Best of ERE: Top 5 Metrics & Analytics Stories of 2022

To argue that data is the new gold is passé at this point. But getting the right data and interpreting it in the right ways continues to pose significant challenges. The best TA practices and processes rely on valid metrics and analytics — and with that in mind, here are 2022’s top recruiting data stories.
New Research on Employee Referrals Reveals High Potential But Failure to Deliver
The Purge: How Philips Removes Inefficiency From Its Hiring Process
New Research Reveals Why Candidates Are Abandoning Your Recruiting Process
Average Time to Fill is 41 Days: Dissecting the Findings of iCIMS’ Workforce Report