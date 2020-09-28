Best Hire Ever: Siadhal Magos on Using Data for Better Hiring Manager Interviews

In Episode 15 of Best Hire Ever, Kris Dunn chats with Siadhal Magos, co-founder of Metaview, on using a data-driven approach to make hiring manager interviews more effective. Siadhal and KD talk about how voice to text transcription of interviews can enable AI, giving hiring Managers feedback on their effectiveness and improving an organization’s selection process over time.

Show Highlights:

2:00 – KD asks Siadhal (based in London) to set up what Metaview does with transcription and analysis, which is the basis for some of the great data observations on hiring manager interviews Siadhal will share.

6:49 – Siadhal and KD talk about his experience at Uber, where he built and led product teams in a period when the company grew from 7,000 to 17,000 people in under two years and learned a lot about where organizations struggle with interviewing.

12:00 – Siadhal breaks down what the data says about where hiring managers struggle the most in interviews related to getting the info they need.

19:33 – KD and Siadhal talk about what is a good goal for interviewer speaking time (vs candidate “air”/speaking time).

25:33 – Siadhal talks about what the data says related to the sweet spot for the right number of questions in an interview.

29:15 – Siadhal breaks down Metaview learnings for follow up question count — what’s the floor and the ceiling for follow ups from hiring managers?

34:00 – KD and Siadhal discuss where companies struggle most post-interview when it’s time to make the hire/don’t hire or go/no-go decision?