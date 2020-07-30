A Leader’s Journey From Agency to In-House TA

Meet Nicole Cox, head of talent acquisition at healthcare company Ontrak, Inc. Nicole built her career in the staffing agency and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) world — where recruiters sometimes manage to get people hired in spite of a hiring process over which they have little influence.

Now, for the first time in her career, Nicole is leading a corporate TA function. In managing her team, she explains that she looks for recruiters who are curious, have a passion for follow-up, and can provide a good candidate experience. She also expects individuals to leverage technology to create efficiencies.

“Anybody looking to grow their TA career needs to focus on listening, observing, partnering up with some really good mentors, and continuously asking for feedback in areas to improve,” Nicole adds.

I recently spoke with Nicole about her expectations of recruiters, as well as her own leadership journey. We discussed:

How COVID-19 has impacted her TA team at Ontrak

The role that curiosity plays in recruiting

Why the candidate experience relies on creating customization

The importance of diversity in leadership

Self-awareness as a path to becoming a better leader

Stepping into uncomfortable spaces to increase performance

Check out my conversation with Nicole by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)